Fashion Sakala has 'big scale potential' and will improve Rangers, insists Steven Gerrard

Rangers bound Fashion Sakala (left) in action for Oostende against Mechelen at the weekend (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The Zambian international will complete his move from Belgian side Oostende next month after penning a four-year deal at Ibrox, despite strong interest from elsewhere.

Sakala has had a strong season in the Belgian top flight, scoring 14 goals in 29 league appearances, and Gerrard believes the 24-year-old is as a significant long-term investment for the Ibrox club ahead of their Premiership title defence and Champions League assault next season.

"Fashion is coming in after a productive season in Belgium," he said.

"He will make us a lot quicker, a lot more dynamic, so I'm really excited to work with him. There is potential there on a big scale.

"And there's other areas of the squad that we're actively working on strengthening in the background.

"And come the Champions League qualifiers we will have a team ready to go.”