Fan group hit out at Rangers over 'unwarranted and extortionate' ticket cost and will boycott Ibrox

To attend the Scottish Premiership fixture at Ibrox, Saints fans will have to part with up to £31 for an adult ticket, £24 for a concession and £16 for an Under-16 brief.

Fair City Unity, who occupy the block in the East Stand at McDiarmid Park closest to the away support, have been credited by the club’s management and players for creating an atmosphere at the ground, while providing noise and colour.

The Ultras group do likewise for away matches but have called on fellow supporters to join them in boycotting this weekend’s match in Glasgow, as they back the ‘Twenty’s Plenty’ campaign.

A statement from FCU read: “In response to this week’s announcement of unwarranted and extortionate ticket pricing for Saturday’s match at Ibrox, the group have made the difficult decision in boycotting the fixture.

“We urge fellow St Johnstone supporters to take the same action.

“Whilst society suffers in a cost of living crisis, we feel that clubs are crucial ambassadors to the local community they serve and should be leading in the fight of making watching live football affordable to all.

“TWENTY’S PLENTY.”

St Johnstone fan group Fair City Unity will boycott this weekend's match at Ibrox due to ticket prices. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

The Twenty’s Plenty campaign has been started to raise awareness around the cost of ticket prices, especially for fans travelling to away games, as well as the difficulty in being able to purchase those tickets.