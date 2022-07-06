'Eye on a perfect replacement' - Rangers backed to land striker if star departs

The 26-year-old has been a talismanic figure at Ibrox across the past five seasons, averaging a goal every other game.

Morelos is now into the final year of his contract and once again in a transfer window he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Sevilla and Besiktas are two of the teams reported to be interested.

Any exit would mean there is a big hole to fill at Rangers.

Former England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Morelos will have an eye on a move but has backed the club and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to cope by entering the transfer market.

“I think Alfredo Morelos will want to go, he’ll want to test himself in another league,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s a very exciting player. I think teams will love the aggressiveness about him. The naughtiness about him is what I like and he will show his passion on the pitch.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is working his way back from injury. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“He’s been a good servant to Rangers and I think if they can get the money they deserve and feel that they want for him it’s something that they will let happen.

“And Rangers are going to be ok. They’re a team that attracts a lot of good players. They’ve got a good setup there with Giovanni van Bronckhorst and they’ve got a lot of players in there with experience of the Europa League so Rangers will be fine even if Morelos goes.