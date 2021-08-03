Ex-Swedish international and EPL striker insists Malmo are under as much pressure as Rangers

James Tavernier as part of the Rangers squad at Glasgow Airport before leaving for Malmo. Picture: SNS

Steven Gerrard’s side take on the reigning Allsvenskan champions this evening in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie. The winner will meet either Ludogorets or Olympiacos for a place in the group stages of Europe’s premier competition and all the riches that come with it.

Having spent 11 years without making the group stages, and the club previously admitting they’d need to start selling players to balance the books, the £30 million-plus windfall will be huge to the Ibrox club.

But Allback, formerly an Aston Villa striker with 30 goals for his country, says Malmo need qualification just as much.

He told rekatochklart.com: “There is a lot of pressure on Malmo as well, especially playing at home first. Rangers is a bigger name in history and a bigger club. Everything is about results and performances so pressure doesn't matter. It doesn't matter what has been before, all that matters is what happens now.

“It's massive for Malmo to qualify. They didn't qualify last season and the season before and the financial aspect of getting through is massive. In qualifying, Malmo have built something, but if you don't qualify for a few years the money goes out.

“There's not a huge amount of money coming in because in Sweden there isn't anything like what they UK has with Sky. It's vital for Malmo to continue their journey to be in the Champions League or Europa League every year.”

