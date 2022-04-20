Ex-Rangers star on the 'harsh reality' facing Celtic as he responds to 'psychological stress' question

Celtic lead Rangers by six points - effectively seven when superior goal difference is taken into account - however, ex-Rangers star Thomson, now manager of Kelty Hearts, believes that the nature of the split, which means all remaining fixtures are against top six sides, including the final Old Firm meeting of the season at Celtic Park on Sunday, May 1, means Ange Postecoglou’s side can take nothing for granted.

Speaking on Premier Sports after Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final, Thomson was responding to a question over whether Celtic will suffer any 'psychological stress' from the defeat to Rangers at Hampden as league action resumes.

"They've had a great season and they've deserved the credit they've been getting, but the harsh reality is they ain't over the line yet," he said.

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson on pundit duties during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"There's still five games to go and obviously the top six games does make that competition that wee bit harder. There's no bottom six games so there's no free hits, without sounding disrespectful to the bottom six teams, but they are going to be difficult games. Teams are playing to get into Europe."

Fellow pundit Michael Stewart believes Celtic will go on and clinch the title but insisted how they respond in the next match, away to Ross County on Sunday, will be crucial in order to draw a line under the semi-final defeat to their rivals.

“It looks like they will wrap it up but that's the job for the management and coaching staff now just to make sure that there isn’t any impact on it because there’s five huge games [left],” he said. “They are six points ahead with the goal difference as well, you'd basically have to see Celtic losing two games and drawing another, in five games.

"I don't see that happening. But what you need to make sure is, next game straight away, you're putting in a performance and getting a result so you just put it to bed. To be fair to Rangers, when they've had disappointments against Celtic, they’ve reacted well after it. Now for Celtic they've got to go do that, and box it off so there's no lasting disappointment from this.”