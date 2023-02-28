Ex-Rangers boss in line for surprise return to management amid links with English vacancy

Former Rangers boss Graeme Murty has been linked with a return to management in England's League One.

Murty spent five years at Ibrox, mostly working with the Under 20s, but also had two spells in charge of the first-team, firstly as caretaker after the departure of Mark Warburton in February 2017 when he held the reins for six matches.

He was then handed a more permanent role later that year, appointed until the end of the season following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha in October, but was unable to prevent Celtic from winning a seventh consecutive title and he returned to his youth role following the appointment of Steven Gerrard in June 2018.

In total Murty took charge of 35 Rangers matches, winning 21, drawing three and losing 11. He had been serving as Head of Elite Academy Development before his departure in November 2021.

