Here are the latest Scottish football headlines this evening - including stories from Rangers, Celtic and Hibs.

European giants target Scottish ace

Former Hibs full-back Josh Doig could be set for a huge summer move to European giants AS Roma, according to reports in Italy. The Serie A outfit have identified left-back as an area they want to strengthen this summer and have added the Scottish defender to their shortlist.

Capped by Scotland at U21 level, he only recently joined Sassuolo in January in a €6 million deal but was unable to prevent his new side from being relegated to the second tier of Italian football.

It is reported that Danielle De Rossi’s Roma hope to lure Doig to the Italian capital for a cut-price fee but will face still competition from city rivals Lazio, as well as Torino.

Ex-Rangers boss close to management return?

Former Ibrox head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed he is ‘in discussions’ with a mystery club about becoming their new manager.

The 49-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Rangers following a 1-1 draw with St Mirren in November 2022 and had been linked with a return to former club Feyenoord recently. The Dutch giants recently saw head coach Arne Slot succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. However, van Bronckhorst has confirmed it will not be his former club that he will be returning to this summer.

“I am still in discussions with a club. There are things going on. But not in the Netherlands,” he explained. “I have a lot of contact with Feyenoord, but not in the way that I am in the picture as their manager.

“I have always been picky. Now is the time of the year when there is interest and you talk to clubs” he added.

Celtic academy forward 'offered EFL chance'

Former Celtic youngster Karamoko Dembélé is at the centre of a transfer tussle between a number of EFL Championship sides after his impressive loan stint with Blackpool.

Signing his first professional contract aged just 15, Dembélé was highly rated during his time with the Hoops but found himself unable to break into the Celtic first team and joined Stade Brest in the summer of 2022.

After struggling to make an impact with the French outfit in his first season, he signed a one-year loan deal with Neil Critchley’s Blackpool. Registering 23 goal contributions, he was awarded the club’s player of the season award after an impressive campaign.

