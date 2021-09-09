Ex-Celtic star, one-time Rangers target, former Hearts goalscorer - 12 free agents cinch Premiership clubs could sign outside the transfer window

Earlier this week, Hearts confirmed the signing of Barrie McKay, the former Rangers winger who had been released by Swansea City, while St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has admitted it is a market he is looking at following an injury to midfielder Cammy MacPherson.

As long as players are released from their contracts or free agents before the close of the transfer window they remain available for clubs to sign.

It is a market which has plenty of potential with a number of players who would be shrewd additions to squads in the cinch Premiership. There are individuals with Premier League experience in England or have proven themselves in Scotland already, while there are those who have performed well in Europe.

1. Efe Ambrose The Nigerian is a popular figure in Scotland from his time with Livingston, Hibs and Celtic. Experienced and versatile, he got involved in the coaching side of things at Livi.

2. Muhamed Besic If a team are on the lookout for a combative defensive midfielder, Besic is a great option. Can play further up in midfield or at right-back but is at his best playing a more destructive role.

3. Hal Robson-Kanu The type of striker who is not prolific who ends up in Scotland. Has brilliant pedigree with plenty of games in the Championship and the Premier League. A hard-working facilitator who will be remembered for his wonderful goal against Belgium in Euro 2016. Owns a Turmeric company.

4. Jozo Simunovic The former Celtic centre-back is still without a club after his release in 2020. He has had a knee issue but proved his worth during his time at Parkhead. Been linked with a move to Turkey and Croatia previously.