Ex-Celtic star issues Rangers with Michael Beale 'good coaches don't always make good managers' warning

Former Celtic defender and Hibs manager Alan Stubbs reckons Rangers should look to Sean Dyche to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst rather than Michael Beale.

The Ibrox club are understood to be ready to make an approach to Queens Park Rangers to speak to Beale, who was a key member of Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff during the Liverpool legends three-year spell at the club. The 42-year-old emerged as the strong favourite early on following the Dutchman’s sacking after a poor run prior to the break for the World Cup.

Rangers are currently nine points behind Celtic, having recorded the worst Champions League group stage performance in the competition’s history, and will need a rebuilding job in the summer with a number of first-team players out of contact.

Stubbs, who was last in charge at St Mirren for a short stint in 2018, admitted his surprise at the interest in Beale, a highly respected coach, who is 22 games into his managerial career with QPR. The 51-year-old reckons former Burnley boss Dyche would be the best fit.

“Sean Dyche sticks out for me the most, he would get the club and would be a good fit”, he told Boyle Sports. “I'm not sure whether Gerrard would go back and Michael Beale has lost the last seven or so games for QPR - after a decent start, they've alarmingly fallen away. No disrespect to QPR, but Rangers is a far bigger club so I'm a bit surprised by that one. Good coaches don't always make good managers.”