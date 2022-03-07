Ex-Celtic star makes Aaron Ramsey 'marquee' Rangers claim and doubts improvement impact of Juventus ace

The Welshman returned to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad for the 1-0 win over Aberdeen but was an unused substitute.

He has featured four times for the Scottish champions since making the January switch from Juventus.

Commons reckons Rangers fans are well within their right to question the signing.

Aaron Ramsey in action for Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"We’re now well into March and Rangers fans are fully entitled to ask what the thinking behind the signing of Aaron Ramsey was all about," he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“If a player of that talent is able to take his place on the bench, why wasn’t he involved?

“I always felt this was a marquee signing to give Rangers fans a pick-me-up.

“No matter his talent, I never thought Ramsey was a player who was going to take the Ibrox side to the next level. Rangers’ midfield already has the likes of Scott Arfield, Glen Kamara and Ryan Jack.

“Was it an area of the team that badly needed upgrading? No one should be surprised by the way this is playing out.

“He’s an exceptional talent who has had a top career but has been plagued with injuries. He struggled for fitness at Arsenal and Juventus and was always going to be miles off it by the time he moved to Glasgow."

Commons reckons it will now be difficult for Ramsey to be integrated into the starting line-up.

He said: "In a title race where one slip-up could be fatal, Van Bronckhorst will think twice about changing a winning formula — no matter who that may exclude.”