'Everything possible': Rangers boss makes Kemar Roofe Europa League fitness pledge

Kemar Roofe will be given every opportunity to return for the Europa League final in Seville, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Second half goals via James Tavernier’s penalty and substitute Amad Diallo ensured Celtic cannot yet be mathematically certain of the cinch Premiership title but the Ibrox manager is already planning for the two league games remaining to act as preparation for his impending cup finals in Seville and Hampden.

Roofe has not featured since last month’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic where Aaron Ramsey also picked up a hamstring injury, but the Welshman has returned to fitness and was included in the pool for last week’s semi-final win over RB Leipzig and started Sunday’s 2-0 win.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now van Bronckhorst is urging the Jamaican international striker to join him and will give him every chance to return for a crucial part of the season.

“He’s going to work hard to make it,” the Rangers manager said. “Of course he didn’t make last Thursday’s game, but that means he’s got two weeks to prepare more.

“All he wants is to be available for those games so he will push himself.

“My medical staff will do everything possible to get him fit.

“We have to wait and see how it goes but the intentions are there to have him fit.”

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers rested several first-team regulars and made seven changes to the team which sealed their spot in Seville, pitching Leon King in for his full starting debut. Youngsters Alex Lowry, Adam Devine and Charlie McCann were also given a taste of the Ibrox atmosphere as van Bronckhorst maintained a winning blend in the second half.

“The remaining two games in the league, they are all in purpose to get us as fit as possible as a group for the cup finals,” van Bronckhorst explained. “I am very pleased we could rest some players and give chances to the academy players in the end. Also Leon started.