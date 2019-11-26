‘Even for £40m, my instinct would be to keep him’ - Dave King on why he won’t let Rangers sell Alfredo Morelos in January

Rangers will not countenance the sale of Alfredo Morelos in January because their sole focus is winning back the Premiership title from Celtic.

Speaking at the Ibrox club’s agm, outgoing chairman Dave King said that winning titles – and by definition stopping Celtic winning nine in a row – is more important than cashing in on their major asset.

Although, interestingly, he said it would be Steven Gerrard’s call to make on Morelos. King said: “I would say that I can’t imagine a circumstance where we will sell Alfredo. I’ve said to the manager, if you get [offered] £25 million for him, £30m, I wouldn’t sell him. You make your decision.

“I don’t want money in the bank. We’re here to win league titles. I made the point – we’re not like a mid-tier Premier League club who can trade players, make good money but are not under any pressure to win the league.

“The most important thing for us this year is to have the best shot at winning the league. I would rather keep Alfredo.

“If they were offered £40m and the manager came to me, I’d be saying my instinct would be to keep him.

“We know he’s going to score goals. My view is not to sell him under any circumstances. And there would be no financial pressure whatsoever to sell Alfredo.

“So, I think I can safely say Alfredo will not be going anywhere in January.”