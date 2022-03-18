Europa League draw: Rangers to take on recent foes in quarter-finals as potential semi-final opponents revealed

The Scottish champions will travel to Portugal for the first leg on April 7 with the return fixture at Ibrox seven days later.
It’s a tie Rangers will feel offers them a major chance of further progress – two seasons ago, they defeated Braga 4-2 on aggregate in the last 32 of the tournament.
UEFA also conducted the semi-final draw on Friday and if Rangers beat Braga, they will take on the winner of the quarter-final between RB Leipzig and Atalanta. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men would again be away from home in the first leg of the semi-final on April 28 before hosting the second leg on May 5.
Quarter-final draw (matches to be played on April 7 and 14)
RB Leipzig v Atalanta
Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona
West Ham United v Lyon
Braga v Rangers
Semi-final draw (matches to be played on April 28 and May 5)
RB Leipzig or Atalanta v Braga or Rangers
West Ham United or Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona