Europa League draw: Rangers to take on recent foes in quarter-finals as potential semi-final opponents revealed

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has guided the Scottish champions into the quarter-finals of the Europa League. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

The Scottish champions will travel to Portugal for the first leg on April 7 with the return fixture at Ibrox seven days later.

It’s a tie Rangers will feel offers them a major chance of further progress – two seasons ago, they defeated Braga 4-2 on aggregate in the last 32 of the tournament.

UEFA also conducted the semi-final draw on Friday and if Rangers beat Braga, they will take on the winner of the quarter-final between RB Leipzig and Atalanta. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men would again be away from home in the first leg of the semi-final on April 28 before hosting the second leg on May 5.

Quarter-final draw (matches to be played on April 7 and 14)

RB Leipzig v Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona

West Ham United v Lyon

Braga v Rangers

Semi-final draw (matches to be played on April 28 and May 5)

RB Leipzig or Atalanta v Braga or Rangers

West Ham United or Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona

