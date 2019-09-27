Eros Grezda fined and poised to leave Rangers in overseas loan deal

Rangers have decided to fine Eros Grezda for his conduct against Ballymena United last week and hope to offload their out-of-favour winger in a loan deal over the next few days.

Grezda was alleged to have spat at Ballymena defender Andrew Burns while playing as an over-age player for Rangers’ development side in their Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup third round tie in Northern Ireland.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard held talks with Grezda over the incident and has confirmed the Ibrox club will now inform the player in writing of the financial penalty to be imposed upon him.

Gerrard also revealed Rangers have received a bid to sign the 24-year-old Albanian international on loan, believed to have come from a club in Qatar where the transfer window closes on Monday night.

Grezda, signed from Croatian club Osijek for £1.8 million in the summer of 2018, is under contract to Rangers until 2022. But he has not played for the Ibrox first team since April and Gerrard has made it clear he would be best advised to seek options elsewhere.

“We have had a loan enquiry for Grezda in the last couple of days,” said Gerrard. “The board are currently looking at that.

“He has been disciplined and I am sure he will be getting a letter from the club pretty soon.

“I have told him face to face what we want to do in terms of that. The club now write to him and then it’s up to him whether he accepts it or challenges it.

“We had a chat, man to man, in private and I told him what I thought of the incident. He put his side across and I delivered what the board had decided to punish him, in terms of the financial side.

“Now it’s up to him. He has a decision when the letter arrives. I didn’t say he wouldn’t ever play for the club again but he will be disciplined.”