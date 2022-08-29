'Encouraging other clubs to bid' - Rangers Alfredo Morelos transfer stance tip ahead of end of transfer window

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giovanni van Bronckhorst dropped the Colombian for the crucial Champions League play-off qualifier against PSV Eindhoven and he missed the weekend’s win over Ross County due to suspension.

It was a situation which raised questions over Morelos’ Ibrox future. However, both Van Bronckhorst and the striker gave indications that he would stay at the club.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player is out of contract at the end of the season and former Rangers star Arthur Numan would be tempted to attempt to sell.

“After several warnings, Giovanni drew the line,” Numan told the Daily Record. “He’d had enough of the striker’s bad attitude and ill discipline, on and off the field. I’m not sure what the future holds for Alfredo but I’d definitely be encouraging other clubs to bid for him, test the market and see what fee might be out there.

“His value may not be as high as it should be because clubs are aware they’d be taking a ‘risk’ with him. However, he is still worth a lot of money. It could well be Rangers still decide to give him a new contract and keep him.”

Meanwhile, Numan welcomed Rangers’ Champions League qualification, stating the financial importance.

He said: “This will bring in around £40m and that is a sum of money that gives absolute security for many years and also, potentially, take the club up another level.

Alfredo Morelos missed Rangers' win over Ross County due to suspension (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)