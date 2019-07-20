Eintracht Frankfurt 'ready to make big money move' for Rangers star after watching him on Thursday evening

Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to make a move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, according to the Daily Record.

READ MORE - Eintracht Frankfurt prepare bid for Rangers star, defender on his way to Celtic, Hibs rule out move for duo, Rangers lose to Mike Ashley, Ryan Kent latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Bundesliga side have had the Colombian watched on several occasions, most recently on Thursday evening as the Ibrox side easily dispatched St Joseph's with a 6-0 victory (10-0 on aggregate) to advance to the next round of Europa League qualifying.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Morelos bagged a hat-trick in that game and it is believed Frankfurt will now step up their interest.

Rangers are said to be holding out for £20 million for the player, who finished last season as the top goalscorer in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Frankfurt could be best placed to offer that kind of money after selling their potent strike-force of Sebastien Heller and Luka Jovic for a combined £107 million this summer.