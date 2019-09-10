Edinburgh extra tells Fast and Furious 9 star the best thing about Scotland is 'Rangers'

Fast and Furious 9 star Tyrese Gibson has uploaded a video on to his Instagram page where he's told told the single best thing about Scotland is Glasgow football giants Rangers.

The singer/actor was in Edinburgh to film the latest edition of the popular franchise, which stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Taking time away from the set, Tyrese quickly interviews five men dressed in kilts - which appear to be extras for the movie - to give his online following a better idea of Scottish traditions.

He says to camera: "We are in Scotland on the set of Fast 9 right now.

"I've been learning so much about the history of Scotland. I've grabbed five of my loved ones from the set, and give me a one-word answer what makes Scotland so great."

"Whisky", "safety" and "freedom" are the first three answers before the fourth man responds with "Rangers". A fifth then says "countryside"."

Tyrese in Edinburgh, just off the Royal Mile.

A confused Tyrese then says: "I only understood maybe two of the five, y'all, but it's cool, all love, nice to meet y'all.

"I got a lot of followers and they just wanna know what makes Scotland so great."