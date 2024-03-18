Dundee v Rangers postponement to be probed by SPFL as statement released on late Dens Park call-off
The Scottish Professional Football League says it will investigate the circumstances surrounding Sunday’s postponed Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers.
Match referee Don Robertson took the decision to call the game off less than two hours before the scheduled noon kick-off after the Dens Park surface was deemed unplayable due to waterlogging. The decision infuriated Rangers manager Philippe Clement, who wanted the match played, with the Ibrox club claiming they were only given short notice by Dundee about the potential for issues with the pitch.
The game’s governing body released a statement on Monday afternoon to announce that a probe will take place. “The postponement of any match is disappointing given the impact it has on supporters,” an SPFL spokesperson said. “This was particularly disappointing given the fact it was a live Sky Sports match and the proximity of the match to the split. The SPFL will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this postponement.”
The SPFL and broadcast partner will now have to find a new date for the fixture, which is likely to be either April 2, April 3 or April 10. There are three rounds of fixtures between now and when the league splits, with the third Old Firm match of the campaign between Rangers and Celtic due to take place on Sunday, April 10.