Dundee v Rangers postponement to be probed by SPFL as statement released on late Dens Park call-off

The Scottish Professional Football League says it will investigate the circumstances surrounding Sunday’s postponed Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers.

Match referee Don Robertson took the decision to call the game off less than two hours before the scheduled noon kick-off after the Dens Park surface was deemed unplayable due to waterlogging. The decision infuriated Rangers manager Philippe Clement, who wanted the match played, with the Ibrox club claiming they were only given short notice by Dundee about the potential for issues with the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game’s governing body released a statement on Monday afternoon to announce that a probe will take place. “The postponement of any match is disappointing given the impact it has on supporters,” an SPFL spokesperson said. “This was particularly disappointing given the fact it was a live Sky Sports match and the proximity of the match to the split. The SPFL will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this postponement.”

Officials walk onto the pitch to conduct an inspection of Dens Park - the Dundee v Rangers match was eventually called off.