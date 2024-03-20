Dundee v Rangers new match date set as SPFL avoid midweek before Celtic clash

Rangers will play their rearranged Scottish Premiership match away to Dundee after the upcoming Old Firm fixture against Celtic at Ibrox.

The match was originally due to take place at Dens Park on Sunday past but was postponed less than two hours before kick-off following two pitch inspections due to a waterlogged pitch after a night of heavy rainfall.

It is the fourth time Dundee have suffered a home postponement this season and the SPFL have launched an investigation.

The call-off prompted an angry response from Rangers, who criticised Dundee for failing to get the match on and for the lack of notice received over the potential issue with the playing surface. It also left the SPFL with a scheduling headache due to the limited midweek dates available before the split.

Rangers were understandably keen to avoid the midweek before facing Celtic at Ibrox on Saturday, April 7 to ensure they had a full week to prepare for the potentially title-defining showdown in Govan.

It has now been confirmed that the Dundee game will take place on Wednesday, April 10, with an 8pm kick-off time, live on Sky Sports, four days either side of the Old Firm derby clash and Rangers’ trip to Dingwall to face Ross County on Sunday, April 14 in the final match before the split.

It means Rangers could go into the Old Firm match a point behind Celtic at the top of the table, but with a game in hand. Celtic moved a point clear at the top of the standings with a 4-1 win over St Johnstone last Saturday having played a game more.