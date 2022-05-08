Dundee United boss backs Benjamin Siegrist as goalkeeper returns to form at Ibrox

The Tannadice side are still fourth, but they face a tough last few days of the season.

First they host a Celtic side who are bidding to secure the title on Wednesday. United then travel to play Ross County, currently three points behind them in sixth place. Motherwell are also hot on the Tannadice side’s heels in fifth.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Listen, this is the start of a big week for this football club and we always viewed that because, come 4.45pm on Saturday in Dingwall, it is really important we maintain confidence and build momentum,” he said.

“The players are well aware what is at stake this week. We now move on to Celtic on Wednesday at Tannadice and try to pick up something ahead of Dingwall on Saturday.

“It’s now about making sure, over the course of this week, that we keep building momentum, maintain confidence and try to pick up points on Wednesday night at home — I’m sure there will be a big crowd. The ultimate goal is where we are at 4.45 on Saturday.”

Courts revealed that he only has a squad of 16 outfield players to choose from due to injury. The manager started with two teenagers, Mathew Cudjoe and Lewis Neilson, against Rangers while Archie Meekison, who was also in his first XI, only turned 20 last week.

The manager praised Benjamin Siegrist for his return to form. The goalkeeper kept Rangers at bay until the second half, when James Tavernier scored with a penalty – after Siegrist had upended Fashion Sakala - and Amad Diallo clipped home a second.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts at full time. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“When there were questions over Benji, I said he was a big-game performer,” said Courts. “He’s very confident and assured.

“With the penalty itself, you are always going to be called into these very precise decisions. When you play against top players, naturally you will need to make those decisions. I’ve got no qualms over that.