Dundee next manager: Ex-Hibs and Rangers star the favourite to take up Dens Park hotseat

The Kelty Hearts boss has just won the award for League Two Manager of the Season having led Kelty Hearts to the title and promotion to the third tier in the club’s first campaign in the SPFL.

Thomson’s success has led to interest from Raith Rovers and the former Hibs and Rangers ace has held talks with the Championship side to replace John McGlynn.

McBookie have installed the 37-year-old as favourite to take the reins at Dundee following their relegation and Mark McGhee’s exit, however.

Thomson spent 18 months at Dens Park as a player towards the end of his playing career.

Other names which feature in the bookies’ shortlist are former Hibs managers Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney, as well as ex-Celtic defenders Gary Caldwell and Steven Pressley.

Thomson’s stock is high after his first year in management having coached at Rangers prior to his move to Kelty last summer.

The Fifers won League Two comfortably, finishing 21 points ahead of second-place Forfar Athletic.

Kelty manager Kevin Thomson is favourite for the Dundee job. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“I couldn’t have asked for much more,” he said after picking up the Glen’s League Two Manager of the Season award.

“The players were superb from the first day of pre-season to the last game of the season.

“The desire and drive within the group made our job easy. These awards are for them.