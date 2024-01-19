Dumbarton v Rangers pitch inspection leads to postponement fears as Philippe Clement raises concerns
The Scottish Cup tie between Dumbarton and Rangers has been cast into doubt following the arrangement of a pitch inspection.
The fourth round clash between the League Two side and the Glasgow giants is scheduled to take place at 5.30pm on Saturday having been selected for live TV coverage by Viaplay.
However, following a week of freezing temperatures, there are concerns over the playing surface at Dumbarton Stadium, and a pitch inspection has been called for 1pm on Saturday to determine whether the match can go ahead.
Rangers manager Philippe Clement had earlier raised concerns about The Sons’ “really bad” pitch in his pre-match press conference.
He said: “It is what it is but I don’t want excuses for playing. Is it a good way for football to have those circumstances? Maybe not, but we are not the one who decides the rules so we are playing the game and we will do our best to make it as good as possible.”
Rangers confirmed the news of the pitch inspection in a statement, adding: “#RangersFC will communicate the outcome of the inspection as soon as possible afterwards.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.