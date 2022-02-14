The quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup are scheduled for mid-March.

Dundee United will play host to current cinch Premiership leaders Celtic, while Rangers face a trip to Dens Park to face Dundee after they overcame Peterhead 3-0 on Monday night.

Hearts will play St Mirren at Tynecastle, while Motherwell and Hibs will clash at Fir Park.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ties are due to be played over the weekend of March 12/13, with all four matches expected to be broadcast as Premier Sports and BBC Scotland are able to screen two of them each.

St Johnstone won the trophy last season after defeating Hibs 1-0 at Hampden thanks to a goal by Shaun Rooney, but they fell at the first hurdle in the 2021/22 campaign with a shock 1-0 defeat by cinch League Two leaders Kelty Hearts at New Central Park.

Full Scottish Cup quarter-final draw (ties to be played weekend of March 12/13): Hearts v St Mirren; Dundee United v Celtic; Dundee v Rangers; Motherwell v Hibs.