Scottish Cup quarter-final draw: Rangers and Celtic kept apart but on the road, potential for derby semi-finals

The draw for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals has been made, with both halves of the Old Firm heading to the City of Discovery in the last eight.

By Mark Atkinson
Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:46 pm
The quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup are scheduled for mid-March.

Dundee United will play host to current cinch Premiership leaders Celtic, while Rangers face a trip to Dens Park to face Dundee after they overcame Peterhead 3-0 on Monday night.

Hearts will play St Mirren at Tynecastle, while Motherwell and Hibs will clash at Fir Park.

The ties are due to be played over the weekend of March 12/13, with all four matches expected to be broadcast as Premier Sports and BBC Scotland are able to screen two of them each.

St Johnstone won the trophy last season after defeating Hibs 1-0 at Hampden thanks to a goal by Shaun Rooney, but they fell at the first hurdle in the 2021/22 campaign with a shock 1-0 defeat by cinch League Two leaders Kelty Hearts at New Central Park.

Full Scottish Cup quarter-final draw (ties to be played weekend of March 12/13): Hearts v St Mirren; Dundee United v Celtic; Dundee v Rangers; Motherwell v Hibs.

