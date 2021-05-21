Draw date for Premier Sports Cup group stages revealed and how to watch

The Scottish League Cup is sponsored by Premier Sports. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The group stage draw will be made next week on Friday, May 28 live on Freesports TV channel and online player plus online on the SPFL Youtube channel.

Eight groups will be drawn for the season opening competition from the 37 SPFL clubs not in European competition next term – plus Highland League champions Brora Rangers and East Kilbride and Kelty Hearts from the Lowland League.

The Lanarkshire club won their place as runners-up followed by a coin toss with Fraserburgh who were second in the Highland League.

Groups of five will be regionalised and seeded based on league finish before the top five including Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs and the holders enter in the knock-out stage.

Group games begin on the weekend of July 10 and 11 for two weeks.