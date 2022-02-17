Borussia Dortmund v Rangers: Germans wary of weather warnings ahead of Europa League clash

Rangers are in Germany for a Europa League clash with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 8:40 am
Rangers play Borussia Dortmund this evening. Picture: SNS

The first of the two-legged tie is scheduled to take place at 5.45pm UK time.

However, with storms hitting parts of Europe, Dortmund are wary of the game being impacted by weather conditions.

Parts of the UK were battered by high winds and rain on Wednesday with Rangers encountering similar weather when they arrived in Germany.

There are currently no concerns about the game being postponed but Dortmund are monitoring conditions and any weather warnings which may arrive.

A spokesperson told the Daily Record: “If there would be any warnings we would forward this information as quickly as possible.

“We have also heard that the schools and kindergartens will be closed tomorrow.

“If there would be something concerning the match of course we will inform everybody as soon as possible but so far we don’t know anything."

Currently the weather forecast shows the wind and rain easing off for kick-off.

