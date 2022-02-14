Erling Haaland: Rangers get huge boost ahead of Dortmund match after striker's condition revealed - Ibrox date uncertain

The Scottish champions travel to Germany on Thursday to face the Bundesliga giants, who sit second in their league as they try to hunt down leaders Bayern Munich.

However, they have been doing so without their main forward Haaland, who missed last weekend’s match against Union Berlin due to a muscle injury.

Dortmund head coach Marco Rose had hoped to have the Norwegian hitman back in the squad for the first leg at the Signa Iduna Park, but he will once again have to do without the former Molde player, according to reports in Germany.

Haaland has missed Dortmund’s past two matches and also faced two months on the sidelines towards the end of last year. There are even doubts that he may not be fit for the return leg next week at Ibrox.