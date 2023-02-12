“I’ve seen it all now,” one Rangers fan mused. “This... joke of a game.” There may well have been an expletive or two thrown in but it was an accurate summation of a bizarre and captivating Scottish Cup fifth round tie at Ibrox.

There was controversy and tension aplenty. None more so around one of the more surreal moments in the competition’s vast history. It all started when Partick Thistle’s Kevin Holt was lining up to give Rangers the ball back after Malik Tillman had been down injured. Only the American decided to pounce on a sloppy first touch by the Jags defender before haring into the box, rounding goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon, then Connor McAvoy and nonchalantly passing the ball into the back of the net.

Then the fun began. Thistle players, led by Holt, confronted the Rangers star. His team-mates joined the party of pushing and pointing. As it all calmed down there was confusion. Was the goal legal? Would Rangers allow the visitors to score and bring the game level? After some deliberation, namely between James Tavenier and Michael Beale, it was decided to do so. The decision did not sit well with an already agitated home support. As Scott Tiffoney ran unopposed, until Allan McGregor decided to make things awkward, boos rang around Ibrox.

With Rangers having edged 2-1 ahead thanks to Tillman’s controversial strike, this was no time for sportsmanship. If it was your team, you wouldn’t want the ball given back. There was a quarter-final spot at stake and, after all, the home side had delivered their worst 45 minutes since Beale took the reins from Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Thistle’s excellence

As bad as Rangers had been, Thistle were excellent in the opening 45 minutes. Ian McCall’s side were well organised but this wasn’t a defensive performance. They held their own in possession, pushed up the pitch and asked questions. Kyle Turner and Tiffoney skittered around the wily Brian Graham. Twice McGregor was forced into good saves, the second from Turner in particular drew a huge reaction from the crowd, before they went ahead through another controversial handball penalty which involved VAR and Antonio Colak’s slightly outstretched arm.

Beale had made seven changes from the 2-1 win over Ross County. Those fringe players given an opportunity didn’t repay him. Plodding and lethargic, one fan was begging on referee David Munro ending his first-half torment with the whistle. Ianis Hagi was off the pace, Glen Kamara was far too passive and Todd Cantwell flattered to deceive. Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe were summoned to help get Rangers out of a jaggy hole. They nearly combined for the equaliser before the tenacious Nicolas Raskin set up Colak to head the home side level.

Then it became the Tillman show. The American operates on a higher level than the vast majority of his peers in Scotland. Close control, the ability to slide past opponents, as he did to win a penalty from Stuart Bannigan only for James Tavernier to miss. Then the moment of controversy and quality prior to the own goal from Thistle’s Connor McAvoy that settled the contest. There was still time for Tillman to lead the Thistle defence a merry dance once more only to be thwarted the goal of the round and a fitting end to a baffling but entertaining cup tie.

Kevin Holt put Partick Thistle in front at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Sands, Davies, Barisic; Kamara, Raskin; Hagi (Kent 46’), Tillman, Cantwell (Roofe 46’); Colak

Partick Thistle: Sneddon; McMillan, McAvoy, Muirhead, Holt, Milne; Tiffoney, Hodson, Banningan; Turner, Graham