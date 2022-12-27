'Devastated for him' - Michael Beale on Rangers' latest injury blow but situation with others improving

Michael Beale has welcomed an improving injury situation at Rangers but admitted the news that Steven Davis will miss the rest of the season is a "huge blow".

Davis has suffered a cruciate ligament injury that will keep the 37-year-old sidelined for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign and possibly end his time at Rangers with his contract due to expire in the summer.

Beale confirmed the Northern Ireland midfielder will have an operation on his knee in early January and that he will remain in and around the playing squad during his recovery.

"It's a huge blow for Davis. I was devastated for him," said the Rangers boss. "He is someone you want to keep around the club, I knew from my time previously he is able to detach himself as a player and see the game. He is still as sharp as ever.

Rangers manager Michael Beale has more options to choose from as players return from injury. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"He is very assured and calm. You can't replace a player like him, we will have to replace his slot in the team in different ways. To play the number of International games he has, shows how fit he has stayed over the years. He has had Christmas to enjoy with his family."

Davis' injury comes amid an overall improving picture of health at Ibrox with Alan McGregor, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe and Antonio Colak all returning to training this week ahead of the midweek clash with Motherwell, while John Souttar, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence are due back in the new year.

"Roofe and Colak have trained, they are obviously not 100% as haven't returned to playing matches but they are both fit," Beale revealed. "Souttar should be back by end of January, he is doing great with his recovery. McGregor is back fully fit. Barisic is also back and training.”