'Desire to sign' - Rangers legend on the star Beale is keen to sign and unlocking full potential

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson admitted he can “fully understand” why new Ibrox boss Michael Beale would be keen to sign Malik Tillman on a permanent deal.

The American playmaker missed out on representing his country at the World Cup but he may be set for a new lease of life in Govan after the managerial change. On Saturday, the 20-year-old impressed in the friendly win over Bayer Leverkusen, scoring twice in a 3-0 win.

Tillman displayed his qualities ahead of the World Cup break but, like Rangers in general, was far from consistent enough as the team fell nine points behind Celtic. Ferguson recognised the player's ability but believed there was more to come and he reckons Beale could "unlock” the attacker’s potential.

“I can fully understand while Beale made an immediate point of expressing his desire to sign the young American on a permanent deal because he has the potential to be everything you’d want in an attacking midfield player,” he wrote in his Daily Record column. “The ability is there, without doubt. Great technique, physical presence and he’s good in the air as well. Yet there have been times when I’ve looked at him and thought: ‘C’mon, you’ve got more to give.’

“If Michael Beale can unlock Tillman’s full potential, Rangers have got a hell of a player on their hands. I was interested to hear the manager say that fitness levels will have to improve and Tillman is one who seemed to fade out of games after an hour or so. I’m sure there will be a lot of work done on the training ground to try to make him a 90-minute asset.”

Tillman, who has four goals and three assists across 23 appearances for Rangers, will be expected to start Thursday night’s clash with Hibs as the Scottish Premiership returns. The gap to Celtic can be closed to six points ahead of the Scottish champions’ trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a vital 90 minutes, make no mistake,” Ferguson said. “Beale will want to lay down a marker and will be demanding that his team gets right after Hibs from the front whistle.”