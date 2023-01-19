Derek McInnes in Borna Barisic backtrack as Kilmarnock boss makes admission over Danny Armstrong red card

Derek McInness had a quiet word in the ear of Rangers full-back Borna Barisic in the aftermath of the incident in which Danny Armstrong was dismissed against the Ibrox side.

If he had cause to believe the Croatian fullback had embellished the incident in which Armstrong appeared to catch him flush with an elbow, he had cause to accept he had called it wrong after watching it back.

Already booked, Armstrong was sent off with Kilmarnock’s chances of taking anything from the game significantly reduced with the numerical disadvantage.

“At the time I did have [complaints],” said McInnes. “I thought Danny was just trying to stop himself but having seen it again, I can see why the ref has given a yellow card. It looks like it could have been a yellow, so from that point of view, I can see why he’s made that decision.

Kilmarnock winger Daniel Armstrong is sent off for an elbow on Borna Barisic during Rangers 3-2 win at Rugby Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)