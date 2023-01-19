Derek McInnes in Borna Barisic backtrack as Kilmarnock boss makes admission over Danny Armstrong red card

If he had cause to believe the Croatian fullback had embellished the incident in which Armstrong appeared to catch him flush with an elbow, he had cause to accept he had called it wrong after watching it back.
Already booked, Armstrong was sent off with Kilmarnock’s chances of taking anything from the game significantly reduced with the numerical disadvantage.
“At the time I did have [complaints],” said McInnes. “I thought Danny was just trying to stop himself but having seen it again, I can see why the ref has given a yellow card. It looks like it could have been a yellow, so from that point of view, I can see why he’s made that decision.
“Rangers were good enough in spells to deservedly win the game but I thought the spirit and intelligence shown when we went to 10 men was a real credit to them.”