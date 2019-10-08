Derek Johnstone Scottish Cup medal and Jimmy Johnstone Faberge egg expected to fetch thousands at auction

A Scottish Cup winner’s medal awarded to Rangers great Derek Johnstone and a rare Faberge egg created as a tribute to Celtic legend Jimmy Johnstone are the most eye-catching lots in a dedicated auction of sporting memorabilia taking place in Glasgow this week.

The nine-carat gold medal was presented to the Ibrox striker following Rangers’ 4-1 win over Dundee United in the 1981 Scottish Cup final replay at Hampden. It was the last of the prolific forward’s five Scottish Cup wins with the club.

Jimmy Johnstone's achievements are commemorated in gold and silver Faberge egg. Picture: SNS

Johnstone missed the first match, which finished goalless, but was back for the replay.

Experts at McTear’s have estimated that the medal, which has been consigned by an anonymous seller, could fetch between £1,500 and £2,500 when it goes under the hammer at the Sporting Medals & Trophies Auction on Friday.

McTear’s managing director, Brian Clements, said: “Derek Johnstone (pictured) won multiple trophies with Rangers in a playing career that started in 1970 and continued well into the 1980s. The former striker is a true Rangers legend and I have no doubt his Scottish Cup winner’s medal will attract considerable interest when it goes to

auction.”

In addition to the Derek Johnstone lot, the auction will feature a Rangers Scottish Cup winner’s medal from the 1940s.

The medal was awarded to Billy Williamson following Rangers’ 1-0 win over Morton in the 1947-48 replayed final. Williamson, who played under legendary Rangers manager Bill Struth, scored the winning goal for the Ibrox side in front of a 133,000 crowd at Hampden Park.

Also going under the hammer is the Faberge egg dedicated to Celtic winger Johnstone. Made of sterling silver and 24-carat gold by Sarah Faberge, the egg is number 14 of a limited edition of 19.

It has a lion atop as a symbol of Celtic’s 1967 European Cup triumph and is also inlaid with European Cup, league championship, Scottish Cup and League Cup winners’ medals. McTear’s estimate the egg will go for between £8,000 and £12,000, although the same egg fetched £15,000 at auction in 2011.

