'Demand outstrips supply 10, even 20-fold' - The staggering Rangers away ticket demand revealed

James Bisgrove revealed the demand for briefs in a wide-ranging interview with Rangers Review.

He addressed the club’s MyGers membership scheme. For the subscription fee fans get loyalty points, priority ticket access as well as other benefits with all money raised invested in the first team.

There have been complaints from fans regarding the membership when it comes to getting their hands on a ticket for away matches.

Bisgrove outlined the huge demand.

"It’s a really difficult balance to strike," he said. "The fundamental challenge that we’ve got is that the demand for away tickets, domestic and European, outstrips supply 10, even 20-fold.

"For a domestic away game, we’ll be getting 20 to 25,000 applications from MyGers members but sometimes we’ll have one to two thousand tickets. We realise and recognise that we’re going to have a lot of disappointed members so that’s a challenge.”

