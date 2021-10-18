Dave King update set to be on the agenda as Rangers announce strategy summit

Former Rangers chairman Dave King has an agreement to sell his shareholding in the Scottish champions to supporters group Club 1872 within the next three years. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Managing director Stewart Robertson, sporting director Ross Wilson and commercial and marketing director James Bisgrove will deliver a presentation to Club 1872 members at 8pm, followed by a question and answer session.

The meeting will take place shortly after Club 1872’s own directors host a meeting in the Thornton Lounge at Ibrox at 6.30pm which is expected to provide an update on the ongoing purchase of shares from former Rangers chairman Dave King.

Club 1872 are now the sixth biggest shareholder in Rangers with a stake of just under 5 per cent in the club.

Last December, they struck a deal with King to acquire his compete shareholding in Rangers - he currently retains the biggest individual stake of 16 per cent - for 20p per share over a three year period.

