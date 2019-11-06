Dates announced for rearranged Rangers and Celtic league games

New dates have been announced for matches involving Rangers and Celtic.

The Glasgow clubs' involvement in the Betfred Cup final on Sunday 8 December means their Premiership fixtures for the previous day have had to be rescheduled for the new year.

Rangers were due to play Ross County at Ibrox and the match will now take place on Wednesday 29 January, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Celtic had been scheduled to play St Johnstone in Perth and that match has also been postponed until 29 January (7.45pm).

The SPFL has also announced that the Ladbrokes League 1 fixtures between Raith Rovers and Forfar Athletic at Stark's Park has been moved to Tuesday 26 November from Saturday 16 November due to Raith's involvement in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup quarter-finals.