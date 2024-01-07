Ibrox club say thoughts are with player and his family after serious accident in Belgium

Dapo Mebude in action for Scotland Under-21s during a European Championship qualifier against Belgium at Tannadice Park in November 2021. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Dapo Mebude, the former Rangers player and Scotland Under-21 international, has undergone “successful” surgery following a serious car crash in Belgium.

Local news outlet HLN state that the 22-year-old was rushed to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree at an exit in Loppem on Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that the KV Oostende forward had to be cut from the wreckage by the fire brigade and was taken to the AZ Sint-Jan in Bruges, where his condition was described as critical. His club posted an update on Sunday evening which read: “Dapo Mebude underwent successful surgery after his accident. Tomorrow we will get more information about his situation. We thank the medical staff for the good care. We think of Dapo and his family and wish them much strength and recovery.”

Mebude was on his way to a practice match against FC Knokke, which was subsequently cancelled, when the incident happened. Police have confirmed that no other vehicles were involved while it was reported that some of Mebude's team-mates witnessed the crash.

“It is not clear how the accident could have happened,” a federal highway police spokesman told HLN. “The public prosecutor's office has appointed a traffic expert to investigate the precise circumstances of the accident."

Mebude came through the youth ranks at Rangers before making his senior first team debut under Steven Gerrard against Kilmarnock in 2019. He also represented Scotland at various age levels up to and including the Under-21s. He spent time on loan at Queen of the South before completing a transfer Watford, where he was loaned to AFC Wimbledon, before making the move to Belgium in September 2022.

Rangers responded to the news with a statement which read: "The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with our former Academy player Dapo Mebude and his family at this time."