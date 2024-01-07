Dapo Mebude surgery update as former Rangers and Scotland Under-21 star suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in car crash
Dapo Mebude, the former Rangers player and Scotland Under-21 international, has undergone “successful” surgery following a serious car crash in Belgium.
Local news outlet HLN state that the 22-year-old was rushed to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree at an exit in Loppem on Sunday morning.
It was reported that the KV Oostende forward had to be cut from the wreckage by the fire brigade and was taken to the AZ Sint-Jan in Bruges, where his condition was described as critical. His club posted an update on Sunday evening which read: “Dapo Mebude underwent successful surgery after his accident. Tomorrow we will get more information about his situation. We thank the medical staff for the good care. We think of Dapo and his family and wish them much strength and recovery.”
Mebude was on his way to a practice match against FC Knokke, which was subsequently cancelled, when the incident happened. Police have confirmed that no other vehicles were involved while it was reported that some of Mebude's team-mates witnessed the crash.
“It is not clear how the accident could have happened,” a federal highway police spokesman told HLN. “The public prosecutor's office has appointed a traffic expert to investigate the precise circumstances of the accident."
Mebude came through the youth ranks at Rangers before making his senior first team debut under Steven Gerrard against Kilmarnock in 2019. He also represented Scotland at various age levels up to and including the Under-21s. He spent time on loan at Queen of the South before completing a transfer Watford, where he was loaned to AFC Wimbledon, before making the move to Belgium in September 2022.
Rangers responded to the news with a statement which read: "The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with our former Academy player Dapo Mebude and his family at this time."
Mebude's younger brother, Dire, 19, who was also previously with Rangers and has been capped for Scotland Under-21s, is currently playing in Belgium with KVC Westerlo following his £1.6m summer move from Manchester City.
