Daniel Sturridge to Rangers? Celtic step up chase for signing target, striker set to exit Ibrox, Hibs to receive £6m investment - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers are the bookmakers' favourites to sign Daniel Sturridge, Celtic will step up their pursuit of West Brom midfielder Rakeem Harper, and Hibs are set to receive a £6m investment.

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Zenit St Petersburg are tracking Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic with a view to a 9 million transfer for the Australian. (Daily Record)

1. Zenit want Rogic

Craig Levein will consider signing a new midfielder if Hearts lose both Arnaud Djoum and Olly Lee this summer. (The Scotsman)

2. Levein's next move

The agent of Hibs target Funso Ojo hopes the ongoing wrangle with Scunthorpe United can be sorted so the player "can move onto a club where he can continue to play his passion". (Evening News)

3. Ojo wants move away

Rangers are the favourites to sign Daniel Sturridge following his exit from Liverpool, according to the bookmakers. (Scottish Sun)

4. Rangers favourites for Sturridge

