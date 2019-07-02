Daniel Sturridge to Rangers? Celtic step up chase for signing target, striker set to exit Ibrox, Hibs to receive £6m investment - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Rangers are the bookmakers' favourites to sign Daniel Sturridge, Celtic will step up their pursuit of West Brom midfielder Rakeem Harper, and Hibs are set to receive a £6m investment. Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip. 1. Zenit want Rogic Zenit St Petersburg are tracking Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic with a view to a 9 million transfer for the Australian. (Daily Record) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Levein's next move Craig Levein will consider signing a new midfielder if Hearts lose both Arnaud Djoum and Olly Lee this summer. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Ojo wants move away The agent of Hibs target Funso Ojo hopes the ongoing wrangle with Scunthorpe United can be sorted so the player "can move onto a club where he can continue to play his passion". (Evening News) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Rangers favourites for Sturridge Rangers are the favourites to sign Daniel Sturridge following his exit from Liverpool, according to the bookmakers. (Scottish Sun) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3