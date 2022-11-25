DaMarcus Beasley has his say on Rangers managerial situation and makes 'six months' point

Queen’s Park Rangers boss Beale, who was a coach at Rangers under Steven Gerrard , is the favourite to become the new Rangers manager after the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Monday. A formal approach by the Ibrox club to QPR is expected today and American Beasley, who played for Rangers between 2007 and 2018, feels that Beale’s previous experience at the Glasgow club would be key should the Englishman be appointed.

“He knows the club,” Beasley said in an interview with Sky Sports. “He’s a guy that understands what it means to be at Rangers. When I was a player, it took me six months to understand really what it means to be a Rangers man and play for them. But he knows that, inside and out. He could be a good fit, for sure. It’s unfortunate for Gio got the sack, but with results and the Champions League performances, you could kind of see it coming. I’m sure Rangers will get it right.”