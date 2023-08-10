The Light Blues boss and his team were widely criticised following the 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock in the cinch Premiership opener at Rugby Park on Saturday.

There was a marked improvement in the first half of the third qualifying round first leg against the Swiss side at Ibrox on Wednesday night, with skipper James Tavernier scoring a penalty in the sixth minute.

Dessers tapped in a second eight minutes later for his first Gers goal since signing from Cremonese to experience an “amazing feeling”, although a handball by the Rangers new boy just before the break allowed Servette attacker Chris Bedia to pull a goal back from the spot.

Cyriel Dessers scores Rangers' second in the 2-1 win over Servette in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg tie at Ibrox on Wednesday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Light Blues were less effective after the break despite the visitors being reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute after David Douline picked up a second yellow card.

Speaking about the importance of the quick start and the demands of the Gers supporters, Dessers, 28, said: “That’s what we wanted. Of course after the loss on Saturday we were not a s*** team or anything like that. We knew we had to come out strong and show the fans what we can give them and what we can do as a team and especially the first half hour I think we showed that. That’s only the beginning. We are going to grow in fitness and relationships and as a team and it looks very promising.

“At Feyenoord, a similar club, the fans can react very emotional. But that’s what you want, you don’t want to be at a club where everybody just shrugs it off after a loss. You want an intense club and you get it in a positive way like Wednesday when you play good. That’s what you need after a tough loss and you get a reaction and at a big club like Rangers, that is normal.”

On his own performance, the Nigeria international said: “Of course I came to Rangers later so I still need some time. This was the first time I played more than 60 minutes. Overall, I had some really good moments, sometimes sloppy but that is all part of it. I am happy with this performance.”

Dessers acknowledged how difficult the return game in Switzerland next Tuesday night will be against a side who knocked Genk out in the previous round but remains confident of progressing through to the play-off where Rangers would face either PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz.