Cyriel Dessers on his 'rocky' Rangers start, improved form, and what changed under Philippe Clement

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has shown improved form under Philippe Clement. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Cyriel Dessers was a much-maligned figure among Rangers fans in the opening months of the campaign as the club stuttered both domestically and in Europe. A £5.4million summer signing from Cremonese, the 29-year-old was even subjected to sarcastic cheers when he was substituted during a home match against Hearts in October.

But there are signs the Ibrox faithful are now warming to the Nigerian international, who has scored four goals in his last seven games including a superb solo strike in a historic 3-2 away win at Real Betis that sent Rangers into the Europa League last 16. He was also unfortunate to see two late goals in the 2-0 win at Motherwell on Christmas Eve ruled out by VAR for narrow offsides.

Dessers admits he endured a "rocky" start under Michael Beale, but is now seizing the opportunity to lead the Rangers attack handed to him by manager Philippe Clement after teammate Danilo was sidelined by injury. And the former Feyenoord frontman credits the recently-appointed Belgian with the marked improvement in his performances and goal return as he prepares to lead the line at Celtic Park in Saturday's Old Firm showdown.

"The start was pretty rocky – indvidually but as well as a team," Dessers explained. “But you can see from the results the last two months the team is improving, I’m improving, and we are in a good place right now.

“He brought clarity, not only for me but for the rest as well, and a style of play which suits me very well, and the other players as well. He brings a good structure and that is something that I like. Everything is clear, we know what to do, we just go on the pitch and we can switch to automatic pilot as just do our job.

"As a team I think were playing more fluently now. We get more attacks rolling, more chances, and for myself I've got a little bit more confidence and into a better form. I'm sitll growing. I think there's still a lot more to come. But as a striker you know how it works. Once you get the goals going and you can follow them up normally they keep going."

Dessers endured a 1-0 defeat on his Old Firm debut at Ibrox on September 3, which saw a Rangers opener from Kemar Roofe ruled out by VAR for what was deemed a foul from Dessers on Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, but he hoping to be on the winning side this time – as well as on the scoresheet.