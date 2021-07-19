'Covid issue' forces Blackpool v Rangers friendly to be cancelled as fans given advice

Rangers fans have been advised not to travel to Bloomfield Road.

Steven Gerrard’s men were due to travel to the north-west of England to face the Sky Bet League One outfit, with 4500 Rangers supporters set to attend at Bloomfield Road. However, a statement released by the Ibrox club confirmed that the match will now not take place.

It read: “We are disappointed to announce that our scheduled friendly fixture v Blackpool on Wednesday 21st July has been cancelled.

“Due to an ongoing Covid-19 related issue within the Blackpool camp, both clubs have decided that it is sensible to cancel this fixture.

“We recognise that this will be frustrating for both set of fans, especially the 4500 Rangers fans who have bought tickets. Nevertheless, the ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19 require pragmatic and difficult decisions. The health of our players and staff is imperative.

“We will update fans in due course regarding ticketing refunds. Fans will keep the MyGers points collected through the purchase of tickets for this match.

“We advise fans to not travel to Blackpool now the game has been cancelled.”