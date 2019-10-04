Connor Goldson won’t point fingers over Rangers’ costly errors

Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson said the Ibrox side remain united as he refused to blame individuals for Thursday’s stoppage-time defeat by Young Boys.

Steven Gerrard’s visitors had looked on course to go top of Europa League Group G after Alfredo Morelos put them ahead with a well-taken goal on the brink of half-time.

Young Boys equalised early in the second half but Rangers were unlucky not to go back in front as they were denied what appeared to be a certain penalty when Morelos was brought down in the box, while home goalkeeper David Von Ballmoos pulled off a spectacular save to keep out the Colombian’s 90th-minute effort.

The hosts snatched all three points deep into stoppage time as Christian Fassnacht made the most of a defensive error to send Rangers home empty-handed.

Rangers captain James Tavernier was at fault for both goals but Goldson vowed to stick together as a team. “We’re a team and we stay as a team, we stay together,” said Goldson, pictured. “There are going to be people who make mistakes over the season.

“Whether that’s a striker missing chances or whether that’s a defender making a mistake that costs a goal. But we were unlucky. In the 90th minute or something, that’s a hell of a save and then they go down the other end and we concede a sloppy goal. We had the opportunity to get in a great place in the group and haven’t managed to take it.”

Rangers return to Premiership action tomorrow when they take on Hamilton at Ibrox and Accies striker George Oaklet is excited about the challenge. He said: “When I first came to Hamilton we played Rangers at home but I haven’t been to Ibrox before, so it’s going to be a good experience.

“As a player you want to play on one of the biggest stages in football and Rangers is one of them, the history of the club. “So it’ll be a good experience for myself and I’m looking forward to it.”