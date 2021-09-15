Connor Goldson to remedy Steven Gerrard's defensive headache ahead of Rangers v Lyon clash

Rangers have been handed a Europa League boost ahead of Lyon’s visit to Scotland on Thursday.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:21 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:22 am
Rangers defender Connor Goldson.(Photo by IAN MACNICOL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Steven Gerrard had faced a defensive headache with Filip Helander pulling up injured in Saturday’s 2-1 win over St Johnstone, whioch Connor Goldson missed due to covid isolation procedures.

It was the first match missed by the defensive mainstay in more than 80 matches over 18 months, but Goldson is set to remedy Steven Gerrard's headache according to reports.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The Scottish Sun suggests the defender will be available to face the French side and potentially partner Leon Balogun in the central defence.

News is awaited on the extent of Helander’s injury and with Jack Simpson not included in the Europa League team-sheet the back-line looked stretched but Goldson has allayed Ibrox fears.

Rangers may also avoid familiar foe Moussa Dembele too. The Lyon striker, who scored seven Old Firm goals with Celtic, is believed to be injured and will miss the group stage kick off.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.