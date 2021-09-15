Connor Goldson to remedy Steven Gerrard's defensive headache ahead of Rangers v Lyon clash

Rangers defender Connor Goldson.(Photo by IAN MACNICOL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard had faced a defensive headache with Filip Helander pulling up injured in Saturday’s 2-1 win over St Johnstone, whioch Connor Goldson missed due to covid isolation procedures.

It was the first match missed by the defensive mainstay in more than 80 matches over 18 months, but Goldson is set to remedy Steven Gerrard's headache according to reports.

The Scottish Sun suggests the defender will be available to face the French side and potentially partner Leon Balogun in the central defence.

News is awaited on the extent of Helander’s injury and with Jack Simpson not included in the Europa League team-sheet the back-line looked stretched but Goldson has allayed Ibrox fears.

Rangers may also avoid familiar foe Moussa Dembele too. The Lyon striker, who scored seven Old Firm goals with Celtic, is believed to be injured and will miss the group stage kick off.