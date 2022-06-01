The centre-back was expected to leave the club on expiry of his deal this summer.

However, he has committed his future to Rangers, signing an extension which keeps him at Ibrox until 2026.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club tweeted: “#RangersFC today wishes to put on record our sincere thanks to Connor Goldson for his service to the club over the past four years…

“…as we look ahead to the next four years of having him at Ibrox.”

Speculation has been rife for months that the former Brighton and Hove Albion defender would leave after four years at the club.

He has been a near ever-present for Rangers and helped guide them to the Premiership title in season 2020/21 and the Scottish Cup last season, as well as a run to the Europa League final.

Nottingham Forest were the latest club to be linked with him, but he has now committed to Rangers.