Connor Goldson Rangers goal celebration highlighted as Kris Boyd ponders hidden meaning over Ibrox future

Connor Goldson celebrates after putting Rangers 3-2 ahead against Ross County. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Goldson put Rangers 3-2 ahead with a second half header in a topsy-turvy Premiership clash in Dingwall that saw the league leaders drop two points in the title race.

The defender, who is out of contract in the summer having stalled on a new deal, held up the club crest on his shirt towards the travelling fans as he celebrated his second goal of the season.

And former Rangers striker Boyd wondered whether there was a hidden message behind the 30-year-old's action.

"It was interesting with Connor Goldson there, with the badge, the look, and his celebration," Boyd told Sky Sports.

"Listen, I don't know. Maybe he is going to stay. I don't know.

"But forget that, the contract is for another day.

"The defending from Rangers today was really poor."

Rangers led through a debut strike from Manchester United loannee Amad Diallo after just five minutes but a spill from goalkeeper Alan McGregor allowed Jordan White to level.

Another defensive error saw Regan Charles-Cook put County ahead at the break, but a second half turnaround saw goals from James Tavernier and Goldson restore Rangers lead.

However, County snatched a point in the sixth minute of injury-time when substitute Matthew Wright pounced to fire a loose ball into the net after McGregor again failed to gather from a corner kick.

"When you come to places like this with the conditions, you've got the attacking talent, you've scored three goals, away to a team that's third bottom of the league and you've not won the game, Giovanni van Bronckhorst will extremely disappointed," Boyd added.

"I know there's a couple of mistakes in there from Allan McGregor, I think he should do better with the third one, and definitely the first one. There was a sloppiness about Rangers in the defensive areas.

"If you're going to defend that title you need to come here and win the game.

"You've got a massive game now [against Celtic]. It changes a lot going into Wednesday night."