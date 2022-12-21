Connor Goldson makes Rangers 'six weeks ago' confession as defender admits 'it hasn't been nice'

Connor Goldson has admitted that Rangers would not have taken maximum points from their last two fixtures had the games taken place prior to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s departure.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson applauds the away fans after the dramatic 3-2 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers have come from behind to secure consecutive 3-2 wins over Hibs and Aberdeen in Michael Beale’s first two matches in charge, with Scott Arfield scoring twice in injury-time to seal a dramatic victory at Pittodrie on Tuesday night.

Beale, the former assistant coach to ex-boss Steven Gerrard, took over from Van Bronckhorst last month after the Dutchman was sacked following draws with Livingston and St Mirren either side of a defeat to St Johnstone.

Goldson, back in the Gers central defence for the first time since October after recovering from a thigh injury, admitted that the games would likely have resulted in dropped points had they taken place before the World Cup break.

“In the last six to eight weeks when I was watching from the stand, we probably wouldn’t have won those games,” he told Rangers TV.

“I have been watching like the fans, it hasn’t been nice, because when we have conceded goals it has looked like we couldn’t come back into games.

“Obviously the boys have tried their best but it hasn’t happened, we haven’t created chances but we kept going and luckily got two chances and Scotty put them away.

“Hopefully we get a bit of confidence back as a whole group and start picking up three points more often.”

Goldson insisted Rangers can take encouragement and belief from Beale’s winning start as he stressed the importance of building on the two hard-fought victories when the side travel to Dingwall to face Ross County on Friday.

He said: “I don’t think it was the best we have played or the best we will play.

“But at the same time, over a season you have to pick up three points sometimes playing ugly and hopefully with those two victories – a home and away win against two of the better teams in the league – it can build confidence.

“Hopefully it can give the whole group confidence to go into Friday and get another three points.

“I am sure the manager will analyse a lot of things and how we can improve – which we need to – but at the same time, we got three points and it makes for a happy changing room.”

Goldson admitted he was “absolutely knackered” on his return to action but was desperate to get back playing again.

He said: “I have trained twice but I want to play. I knew that whenever the first game was, it was going to be hard and I knew I had to get that out of the way – but will try to recover now and on to Friday.

