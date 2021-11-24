Connor Goldson comments on Rangers’ lack of hunger prompt van Bronckhorst response

Rangers defender Connor Goldson questioned the hunger of the Scottish champions after their 3-1 defeat against Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Goldson’s brutally frank post-match interview after Rangers lost 3-1 to Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday raised questions about the mentality of a squad which has struggled to replicate last season’s title-winning form.

Van Bronckhorst has partly attributed Goldson’s comments as an emotional reaction to the defeat and believes his players are ready to bounce back in Thursday night’s crucial Europa League Group A meeting with Sparta Prague at Ibrox.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Of course (I have spoken to him),” said van Bronckhorst. “It is obvious that the team wasn’t happy and wasn’t in a good place on Sunday. I think it was quite an emotional game for the team and the club being out of the cup after the game.

“For me, the most important thing is to look forward. If you might feel that as a player, you need to keep the hunger, keep the desire you have to work hard and that is what I demand from day one. So far, it has been really good.

“The most important thing is that you want to be a better team, a better player in the coming days, weeks, months, years and that is what you have to do being part of this club. That is what I also demand from all my players.

“I am looking forward to working with the players also in that aspect for the next months because so far this season we haven’t won anything. We were the champions last year, which was a great performance from everyone, but this year is a new year and we have to be there, have to be ready and have to be fully focused for the games that come.

“I think they are ready. It’s a new start for them as well with me coming in as the new manager.

“Of course, they were disappointed with the result at the weekend but all we do is look positive towards the game we play tomorrow. I want to be involved in Europe after the winter break so tomorrow is a good chance to make a good step.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.