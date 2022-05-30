Conduct of Rangers and Eintracht fans praised as Ibrox club issue update into Seville inquest

Rangers supporters at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville during the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 18. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The Ibrox club issued an update on Monday into the ongoing collation of complaints from both their own fans and those of final opponents Eintracht Frankfurt about substandard facilities and inappropriate policing at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

“Last Friday, representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt, Rangers FC, and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) met to debrief and discuss several significant organisational issues during the recent UEFA Europa League final in Sevilla,” said a Rangers statement.

“These issues could easily have led to even more severe problems on the night and it was only thanks to the calmness and mutual respect of both sets of fans towards each other that there were not more severe injuries suffered. All three parties applaud the remarkable calmness of the two fan bases, given the situation they faced.

“Apart from the severe lack of food and - even more critically in the soaring temperatures - of water, there were several organisational problems around policing, body searches and beyond. Both clubs, as well as FSE, received a huge amount of complaints and witness statements from fans present in the stadium.

“All three parties will now work jointly to report back to UEFA and the local public authorities in Spain, and will make recommendations to ensure these problems can never occur again at a European final.