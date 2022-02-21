Rangers: Aaron Ramsey 'appreciable impact' concerns intensify as another loanee singled out by Celtic hero

Aaron Ramsey was absent for Rangers' draw at Dundee United.

The defending champions lost further ground on Celtic after the 1-1 stalemate at Tannadice, with Ramsey – brought in on deadline day last month to much fanfare – not even in the squad due to a small injury.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, former Celtic forward Commons questioned whether Ramsey would be able to make an impact this season, while also querying whether Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo is right for Rangers.

"Given the manner of the performance in Dortmund, and the form of Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo and John Lundstram, I felt Aaron Ramsey might not get into Rangers' strongest team,” Commons wrote. “Glen Kamara seems to have lost his way slightly which might have opened up a door for Ramsey, but he wasn't in the squad at all yesterday due to injury.

Amad Diallo was also singled out by Kris Commons.

"Time is running out for him to make any sort of appreciable impact at Ibrox. He was signed to make the difference in the title race, to help Rangers unlock stuffy defences with his passing and vision.

"Yesterday was exactly the kind of game where they'd have hoped he could help, but he wasn't fit enough to play any part.

"As for Amad Diallo, he already looks like he's in the wrong movie. Just because Manchester United spent £37million on him, that's no guarantee of success.

"He had a great chance late in the game yesterday and hit the post. He could have squared the ball to Fashion Sakala who would have had a tap-in. That can be the difference in tight, stuffy games.