'Close the gap and win Rangers the title' - Ex-Ibrox star in Michael Beale hope ahead of appointment

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton hopes Michael Beale can arrive at Ibrox and steer the team to the Premiership title despite a nine-point gap to Celtic.

Beale, a key member of Steven Gerrard’s coaching team during his three years at the club, is currently in his first management job. Hutton is of the belief he would be a sound appointment despite his lack of experience as a manager.

"You can look at the Michael Beale move both ways,” he told OLBG. “He's been at the club and knows what it's all about and he knows the pressure that's going to be there for him to catch up with Celtic and win trophies. You have to mention that he is only in his first job, even though he has done well so far. There's always an element of risk involved but for me, it's a good appointment.

"Any appointment would've had risk attached to it, there's no getting away from that fact but he's been at big clubs before and he seemed to be the real brains behind Steven Gerrard.

"I hope Beale can close the gap and win the title, that's what he's been hired to do because he's tactically aware and very good,” Hutton said. “That's the problem at Rangers under Gio, there was no style or sense of plan when watching them play so to bring someone in like Mick Beale, if he can implement his philosophy quickly then there's no reason why he can't turn things around.”

Beale will take over a team well off the pace in the Premiership and in need of a rebuild.

Hutton said: “The Rangers job is absolutely massive because the recruitment hasn't been good enough in the summer and there are going to be seven or eight experienced players out of contract at the end of the season so it's a huge job for him going forward. I've got a feeling that Beale has been waiting for and hoping that the Rangers job came up. I understand why QPR fans are frustrated but it's too big an opportunity to turn down.”

