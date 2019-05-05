Chris Sutton trolls Rangers over potential Celtic guard of honour

Chris Sutton has cheekily called on Rangers to ‘do the right thing’ and give Celtic a guard of honour prior to next week’s Old Firm clash.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. Picture: John Devlin

The Parkhead side wrapped up the title on Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

It is typical for the champions to receive a guard of honour from the opposing team as they make their way on to the field in the first match after a title triumph.

Sutton tweeted after Celtic’s win: “Hopefully Rangers do the right thing and Celtic get a guard of honour at Ibrox next week...”

A 2016 tweet from Rangers right-back James Tavernier has been doing the rounds in the wake of Celtic’s victory. In it he praises Alloa Athletic for giving Rangers a guard of honour in the wake of their 2016 title win after rivals Hibs refused to do so.

It read: “Great respect to @AlloaAthleticFC for the guard of honour today!! True sportsmanship unlike some.”

Rangers granted Hearts a guard of honour in 2015 after the Jambos beat the Ibrox side to the Scottish Championship crown.